NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An updated list of COVID-19 clusters released by Metro Public Health continues to show its highest numbers for long-term care facilities and construction sites.
Clusters are groupings of cases linked back to a specific time and place, that are identified by a team of investigators at Metro Public Health.
Count of Clusters by Type 11/6
|Bar
|7
|Church
|2
|College / University
|5
|Commercial-Warehouse
|13
|Congregate Living
|14
|Construction
|19
|Correctional Facility
|9
|Day Care
|7
|Food Production
|2
|Grocery
|1
|Gym
|4
|Healthcare, non-LTCF
|1
|LTCF
|43
|Office
|4
|Other
|10
|Restaurant
|4
|School
|7
|Social
|3
|Social Gathering
|10
|Grand Total
|165
The following is a full list of where, when, and what type of clusters were identified:
Clusters Over 10 11/6
|Cluster Name
|Facility Type
|Cluster Start Date
|# Cases
|Vanderbilt Parties
|Social Gathering
|3/11/2020
|49
|Event at Clementine Hall
|Social Gathering
|3/14/2020
|23
|Religious Retreat
|Social Gathering
|3/25/2020
|18
|The Health Center at Richland Place
|LTCF
|4/3/2020
|47
|Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|4/4/2020
|156
|Tyson Foods
|Commercial-Warehouse
|4/6/2020
|280
|Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|4/8/2020
|12
|CDM Jail
|Correctional Facility
|4/13/2020
|22
|Bordeaux
|LTCF
|4/15/2020
|47
|Cargill
|Commercial-Warehouse
|4/21/2020
|22
|Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|4/27/2020
|133
|Knowles Assisted Living
|LTCF
|4/27/2020
|41
|Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds
|Congregate Living
|4/30/2020
|156
|Apartments A
|Other
|5/6/2020
|20
|Montgomery Bell Academy job site
|Construction
|5/8/2020
|75
|Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site
|Construction
|5/19/2020
|23
|Good Samaritan Health & Healing
|LTCF
|6/3/2020
|77
|Rolling Mill Hill job site
|Construction
|6/3/2020
|21
|The Opal at Music City
|LTCF
|6/3/2020
|27
|Lipscomb Elam Hall job site
|Construction
|6/10/2020
|32
|Broad West Construction
|Construction
|6/12/2020
|34
|Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|6/15/2020
|107
|Wedding at Farm (Out of County)
|Social Gathering
|6/19/2020
|15
|Hermitage Hall
|Congregate Living
|6/20/2020
|93
|West Meade Place
|LTCF
|6/24/2020
|11
|Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White's Creek
|LTCF
|6/26/2020
|46
|CDM Jail
|Correctional Facility
|6/26/2020
|75
|Dawghouse Saloon
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|14
|Dogwood
|Restaurant
|6/26/2020
|19
|Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|15
|Loser's
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|29
|Tootsie's
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|27
|Winner's
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|10
|Men of Valor
|Congregate Living
|7/1/2020
|10
|Standing Tall Music City
|Congregate Living
|7/1/2020
|50
|Metro Water Services
|Office
|7/2/2020
|18
|Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (2)
|LTCF
|7/9/2020
|49
|NHC Place at the Trace ACLF
|LTCF
|7/14/2020
|14
|NHC Place at the Trace NH
|LTCF
|7/14/2020
|19
|Belmont Village of Green Hills
|LTCF
|7/20/2020
|16
|Middle TN Mental Health Inst
|Congregate Living
|7/29/2020
|57
|Blakeford Green Hills
|LTCF
|7/30/2020
|18
|Progress Inc.
|Congregate Living
|7/30/2020
|12
|Life Care Center Old Hickory Village
|LTCF
|7/31/2020
|11
|CoreCivic
|Correctional Facility
|8/4/2020
|122
|Lakeshore Meadows
|LTCF
|8/4/2020
|33
|Signature of Madison
|LTCF
|8/17/2020
|49
|Holiday Party
|Social Gathering
|8/20/2020
|11
|Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility
|Correctional Facility
|9/1/2020
|62
|Riverbend Max Security Prison-3
|Correctional Facility
|9/1/2020
|60
|Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women
|Correctional Facility
|9/1/2020
|216
|UPS Whites Creek (September)
|Other
|9/1/2020
|12
|University Sports Team B
|College / University
|9/2/2020
|10
|Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|9/7/2020
|45
|Tennessee Titans
|Other
|9/12/2020
|23
|Middle TN Community Homes
|Congregate Living
|9/14/2020
|36
|High/Middle-School Teen Party
|Social Gathering
|9/16/2020
|13
|School Volleyball Team A
|School
|9/20/2020
|19
|One Stone Church
|Church
|9/22/2020
|10
|Miss Kelli's
|Bar
|10/1/2020
|15
|Nashville Rescue Mission - Women's Campus
|Congregate Living
|10/1/2020
|70
|The Village at Bellevue
|LTCF
|10/12/2020
|31
|Link Systems Electric
|Other
|10/16/2020
|12
|Iron Tribe Belmont
|Gym
|10/20/2020
|18
|Maybelle Carter Living
|LTCF
|10/22/2020
|12
|Woodcrest at Blakeford
|LTCF
|10/26/2020
|17
|The Health Center at Richland Place (2)
|LTCF
|10/26/2020
|19
Metro Health officials said they are not identifying clusters with less than 10 identified cases.
