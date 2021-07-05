NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Back to school shopping is getting closer and parents should expect slightly higher prices.
The average spending per student is expected to be as much as $270, according to a survey by accounting firm KPMG. That average is $20 more than last year.
KPMG's economists said a key reason for the higher spending is the growing expectation that items will cost more in the next few months.
With more students heading to the classroom rather than virtual, a greater proportion of spending will be devoted for items used for in-person learning.
Prices on items from clothing to notebooks are on the rise. Spending on preschool and college bound students will be up the most compared to other students.
