In an 8-5 vote on Monday, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission rejected a proposal that would have transferred Valparaiso University's School of Law to MTSU's campus in Murfreesboro.
Both MTSU and Valparaiso previously endorsed the transfer, according to MTSU.
“We regret that the Tennessee Higher Education Commission did not approve our proposal to establish a college of law to provide the citizens of Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas an accredited, public law school,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee in a news release.
News4 reached out to THEC for comment, but did not hear back.
In the news release, McPhee also apologized to residents of the Midstate, saying they will "be deprived of the opportunities that this college of law would have provided because of concerns about competition by the state’s two existing public law schools.”
