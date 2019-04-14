NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Areas all across the Midstate lost power Sunday afternoon due to high winds and falling trees.
According to Nashville Electric Service, as many as 8,000 people lost power across Davidson County. Crews worked all day and are continuing into the night to restore service.
Over 4,800 customers lost power Sunday afternoon after a tree fell onto a power line in west Nashville. At one point in Belle Meade, there were 1,673 customers without power due to a broken cross arm and downed wires.
Outages also occurred in counties including Cheatham, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Williamson, Wilson, and Sumner as well. The largest concentrations occurred in Cheatham and Sumner Counties but have since been restored.
