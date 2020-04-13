NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sewer system operators are continuing to call for consumers to not to discard wipes, paper towels, rags and other trash into toilets.
Flushing those items can cause messy and costly blockages that damage your home's and your community's sewer system.
Operators said only toilet paper should be flushed in the toilet and never use the toilet as a trash can.
Although many paper products are labeled as "flushable" or "disposable," they are commonly made of fibers that do not break down or deteriorate quickly like toilet paper in the wastewater treatment process. The items can collect in sewer lines and create a blockage.
Listed below are commonly flushed paper products and items that often lead to sewer blockages and damaged sewer system pumps and equipment. Be sure to properly dispose of these items in the trash.
- Flushable or disposable wipes of any kind.
- Q-tips.
- Paper or shop towels.
- Diapers, disposable or cloth.
- Feminine products.
- Fats, oils and grease.
- Trash of any kind.
- Food or food scraps.
