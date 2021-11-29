NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Following a busy shopping weekend from Black Friday to Small Business Saturday, more shopping is expected to begin the week with the start of Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday began in 2005 after increased online shopping from work computers as people returned to work following the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is expected to spread out over several days. In fact, the National Retail Federation says nearly two million more people than last year will be shopping from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.
They also predict shoppers to spend about an average of $1,000 during the holiday season.
Amazon, one of the biggest e-commerce sites out there, is prepared for higher than usual Cyber Monday traffic.
"Black Friday and Cyber Monday have always been big days for Amazon," Amazon spokesperson Kat Scarpa said. "So we think this year is going to be even bigger and even better."
While some retail experts are predicting the high volume of shoppers today, others say they would encourage shopping in brick and mortar stores due to the supply chain and shipping issues we have seen recently.
