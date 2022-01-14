BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - The Bowling Green community will band together for a benefit concert tonight to help support survivors of the deadly tornadoes in December.

The idea for the concert all started with 15-year-old Cayden Bailey from Greenwood High School who wanted to do something to help.

“I got to brainstorming, reached out to a few people, and we came up with the idea of throwing a concert where all the proceeds will go to the tornado victims. And it really felt like something I was inclined to do and something to do for my hometown,” said Bailey.

He’s worked with SKYPAC to host the event and a number of musical guests to be a part of it with all the proceeds going toward the non-profit “Good Deeds KY.”

Performers include Bexar, Mills, Kiss Kiss Bang, and Mojo Thunder.

Bailey said the tornadoes have made people step up to help. “We’re seeing a lot of people around my age step up in a leadership roles and you know try to help the community. And of course a lot people lost a lot of things and some people lost their life but I think it’s really good how you can see the community come together to support and create an event like this.”

The night begins with a silent auction at 4:30 p.m., with doors opening for the show at 5:30 p.m.

The event is expected to run from 6:30PM until 10:30PM.

If you aren’t able to attend the event tonight but still want to support tornado survivors, you can donate to Good Deeds KY’s PayPal account.

To find more information on tickets go to the BGStrong website.