FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Franklin County High School teacher was forced to take a political poster down.
The teacher had a Trump 2020 campaign sign on her classroom wall.
A video obtained by News 4 shows mother Toccarra Vance and her daughter expressing concerns on Wednesday after Vance says her daughter was falsely accused of taking the sign down.
“Why would you ask her and she’s never been in that class,” Vance said in the recording to the Franklin County High School Principal.
"If my child is not allowed to wear Black Lives Matter, which I don’t let them wear cause it’s controversial, she shouldn’t be allowed to have Trump in her class,” Vance added.
Vance tells News 4 Nashville that her daughter was falsely accused of pulling the campaign sign down at one point. A sign, Vance feels, has nothing to do with her daughter’s education.
“I don’t want my kids to be biased by anyone else’s opinion! Not even my own,” Vance said.
To find out what happened, News 4 reached out to Franklin County Director of Schools Stanley Bean.
Is she a political teacher? Call 4 Action Problem Solver Caresse Jackman asked.
“No, I think she’s an English teacher, as far as I know,” Bean replied.
Jackman: So there was no reason for her to have any kind of political sign up in this classroom?
Bean: Not that I know of.
Bean added that the teacher did not have Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's sign up in her classroom. Bean says he agrees with Vance that unless it’s a topic or classroom exercise related to politics, a campaign sign with only one political candidate should not be there.
“The principal went to the teacher and it was taken down. Maybe not immediately, but it was taken down immediately from the time that I found out, and was able to talk to the principal,” Bean said.
News 4 also asked Bean about the school’s policy when it comes to political campaigns.
“The State, the school board has a policy that’s against it. You know, we do not need to be publicizing or politicking any political candidate,” Bean aid.
Bean says he also spoke with Vance and they had a good conversation.
Even though the sign is now gone, Vance says her child deserves more.
“I would really prefer if they apologized to my child! Because they wrongly accused her, but not only that, if it were never in the classroom, it would never had been an issue or a discussion,” Vance said.
As far as if the teacher will be reprimanded, Bean says that decision will be up to the principal.
Vance says her children informed her that this teacher had the Trump 2020 campaign sign in her classroom for almost a year, and that the teacher also wore Trump paraphernalia to school, such as leggings. The Director of Schools says he’s unaware of this and cannot confirm it occurred.
Bean says he does not believe a large majority of teachers in his district would think putting a campaign sign up is a good idea. However, he did say teachers need to be aware of policies and statewide regulations when it comes to what you can and cannot put up in a classroom.
Franklin County High School came under fire earlier this summer for its Mascot. It’s a story you saw first on News 4.
A former student started a petition to get support to remove the rebel mascot. But even after gathering thousands of signatures, no changes have been made.
News 4 asked Bean about this issue.
“Really there has not been a lot of developments--other than the speakers. I will say it is a hot topic here in Franklin County," Bean replied.
The speakers Bean is referring to are four school board members. Two recently spoke out against making changes, while the other two voiced support. As of tonight, the hot button issue is slated to be discussed at a School Board meeting in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.