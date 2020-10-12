WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - High school students in Williamson County are leading the charge to make changes inside their classrooms.
Almost 20 students throughout the county are a part of the campaign happening across the country called “Diversify Our Narrative.”
They aim have it required to have books written by a person of color and their life struggles in the curriculum.
Emma Collins is a district leader for the campaign in Williamson County and a sophomore at Franklin High School.
She said she wants to be a part of a change for future students.
“I want to see the change in the upcoming generations. I just want to be able to see they had an education that showed viewpoints from as many races.”
Part of the petition is asking for the district to have, “at least one of the mandated book be about the black experience, due to the anti-blackness that has existed since the inception of our nation.”
Organizers also said they want the texts to be analyzed the same any book would be inside the classroom.
Collins said they have 600 signatures, but need about 400 more.
“Our next step will be to push for even more change and if it fails. Oh well, we’re going to try again.”
Organizers said they plan to present the petition in front the Williamson County School board on Monday October 19th.
