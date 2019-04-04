Dr. Martin Luther King’s Memphis Movement started in the 1950s and inspired much of the non-violent protests that happened in Nashville a few years later.
On this day in 1968, Dr. King’s life ended in Memphis, but teens today at the Nashville school named in his honor remember his life and legacy.
Mayhem, confusion and disbelief were the responses of the Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet High School students when asked about his assassination on the 51st anniversary of King’s death.
With his name on the building and murals covering the hallways, students are living much of his legacy.
“Going to a school that carries his legacy kind of influences me to try and act with the same intentions that he did,” said one student.
Diversity at the school stands out.
The first three students interviewed were named Python, Vishnu and Jordan.
“So we have people from Ethiopia, China, Vietnam, Pakistan and Nigeria. My math teacher is from Ghana,” said a student.
Jordan Fey said friendships go far beyond skin color.
“Because he always wanted it to be integrated, I definitely see that with my friends,” said Fey. “I’ve made friends with so many different people here.”
Vishnu Pratup believes King is why he now lives in America.
“My grandparents didn’t move here till after my Mom was born, but because of the Civil Rights movement, they moved here instead of staying in India,” said Pratup.
It’s inspiration they see and hope to live every day.
