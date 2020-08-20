MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro is kicking off the start of high school football.
They have their first game of the season against county rival LaVergne tonight at 7 p.m.
The school says seating is limited due to COVID-19 and masks are required. The CDC's social distancing regulation will also be enforced.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is pumped for the start of the season and joins us live in Murfreesboro with more!
