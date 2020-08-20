RUTHERFORD COUNTY (WSMV) — Even a pandemic isn’t stopping high school football players from taking the field in the Volunteer State.
Thursday night, five games took place across the state, with TSSAA saying there are as many as 120 expected in Week One.
It’s not happening without some precautions though. Temperature checks and masks are required. Unlike being in a restaurant, people are still expected to keep their masks on even after sitting down in the stands.
TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie saying, “I think we’re just relieved that we’re at this point and we have the possibility of playing athletics.”
One of the five games happening Thursday was at Rockvale High School. The school says they pre-sold tickets, and sold out, so they’d know exactly how many people were coming and give those people clear guidelines of what was expected.
They can typically fit around 4,500 people in the stands, but opted to go for 20% capacity, selling tickets in packs of three and four so there would be proper social distancing. Principal Steve Luker commenting, “Well it’s for the kids and thats all it’s about. We all love high school football, high school athletics but we want to come in and let our kids play. We wish we had enough room for everybody but we don’t.”
On the sidelines, the school painted blue dots six feet apart for the players to stand and had individual water bottles for each. Masks were expected to be worn when on the sidelines but didn’t have to wear them when playing.
Gillespie, also a parent of a Rockvale High student not on the football team adding, “were not through it yet.”
He says the goal is to get through a whole season but it will be week by week.
“I think some schools are going to hit some bumps in the road and you’re going to see cases, I mean there’s no doubt about that. But if everyone can chip in and do their part,” Gillespie says, it’s the only way it will work.
His and Luker’s main message, if you love football, wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.