WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A Brentwood High School counselor is current suspended without pay after an arrest on June 6, according to an official with Williamson County Schools.
At 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, Franklin Police responded to a home in the 300 block of James Avenue after reports of an intoxicated person was attempting to enter the home.
When police arrived, the victim told them the suspect, Cammy Michelle Fuller, had left the scene.
Officers later spotted Fuller driving and conducted a traffic stop and discovered she was impaired.
Fuller was charged with DUI, driving without a required interlock device, driving on a suspended license, domestic assault, and aggravated burglary.
After speaking with the victim, it was also determined that Fuller had come to the home the day prior and physically assaulted the victim. Both parties are known to one another.
Fuller is currently out on the $10,000 bond set by the Magistrate and is due back in court on September 22.
