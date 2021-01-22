SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - This weekend some of the best high school bowlers in Tennessee will go head to head in the state high school bowling championships.
Because of the pandemic, spectators unfortunately won't be able to see these skilled bowlers compete.
Live this morning at Smyrna Bowling center where the state high school bowling championships are going on. These kids are absolutely amazing....more at 615 and 650..... pic.twitter.com/oCPfAwtKUO— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) January 22, 2021
So this morning our Big Joe on the Go wanted to give them the spotlight they deserve.
We're visiting with elite-level bowlers from schools all over the midstate at the Smyrna Bowling Center this morning to show our viewers the talent of these young athletes.
