We're hearing from others in communities that will qualify for the vaccine in just a matter of hours.
By Monday, we will have entered into Phase 1c for the vaccine. For the people with chronic conditions who qualify to take it, Josh Robbins of Nashville said, "Take the vaccine. Take the vaccine."
Josh's urgency with this begins with his story.
"I was diagnosed with HIV January 24, 2012," he said. "We all are dealing with something and regardless of what that chronic condition is, life has to continue, it has to go on."
In Josh's case, he became a speaker and activist, turning to social media to bring attention to various chronic conditions, launching the hashtag #healthadvocateday.
During the pandemic, Josh wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
"With my partner, we were the last two in Nashville at Vanderbilt to get in on the Moderna COVID vaccine trial," said Josh.
With Phase 1C, those qualified for the vaccine Monday include those with heart failure, sickle cell, dementia, liver disease, and others living with weak immune systems such as those living with HIV.
In a life that's now about advocacy, part of what Josh hopes he can do is help lead people to the vaccine.
"If you're in the list included to take the vaccine, take it," he said. "It's almost like taking a little piece of my life back, a little bit of normal."
For a full list of conditions covered by Phase 1c, visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/
