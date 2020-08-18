BON AQUA, TN (WSMV) - A felon trying to elude Hickman County authorities drowned after he swam into a lake near Spring Creek Road.
Deputies from the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a wanted felon. He was located on private property and a foot pursuit ensued. The felon jumped into a lake to attempt to elude authorities.
As the felon swam further into the lake, he began to struggle and attempted to clutch onto some branches protruding from the water. The branches broke and the felon went underwater and did not resurface.
Multiple deputies immediately entered the water in an attempt to render aid and unable to locate him. His body was recovered several hours later after divers from the Tennessee City Fire Department responded.
Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim until his next of kin is notified.
