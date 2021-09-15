DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Hickman County emergency management crews demolished a home that was in a video that went viral a few weeks ago after it was sept off its foundation during flash floods.

Three weeks ago, Glen and Cindy Hampton’s home was ripped off its foundation and thrown two properties over.

The viral video of his parent’s home floating down Garners Creek is a memory Travis Hampton cannot erase.

“It’s just something I can’t fix,” Travis Hampton told News4 days after his parents’ house was swept away. “I want to. They’ve done so much for me and I can’t fix this. No matter what I do, I can’t fix this.”

The Hamptons said they are ready for a new start, which begins by putting the past behind them.

“That’s the goal,” said Pete Tibbs, Hickman County Emergency Management Agency Operations Manager. “That’s what we’re hoping to do.”

He organized debris teams to demolish and clear out the Hampton’s home.

“We’ve got trucks with grapples that’s coming in,” said Tibbs.

“I can’t talk without crying,” said Linda Jones, the Hamptons’ neighbor. She was inside her own home when the flooding hit. Since then, she said it’s been a long process clearing out the Hamptons’ home and put what sat on the inside outside in a pile.

“I sat here and watch them carry, or port, furniture, anything that they had, back over here,” said Jones.

Tibbs said with the help of TEMA and FEMA, debris teams cleaned up close to 60 properties since the flash floods. They hope to finish the rest in the next couple of weeks.

“This is something new,” said Tibbs. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen water rise as fast as it rose the day that we had the storm here.”

The Hamptons told News4 they aren’t sure what their next steps are. They are living with their son and grandchildren currently.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the Hamptons recover after the flash floods.