BON AQUA, TN (WSMV) - A felon trying to elude Hickman County authorities drowned after he swam into a lake near Spring Creek Road on Tuesday.
The Hickman County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Danny Spence.
The sheriff’s office said Spence drown after a foot pursuit that ended when Spence jumped into a lake to attempt to elude deputies. Deputies said Spence swam into the lake. As he swam further into the lake, he began to struggle and attempted to grab onto some branches protruding from the water. The branches broke and Spence went underwater and did not resurface.
Multiple deputies entered the water in an attempt to render aid but were unable to locate Spence. Divers recovered the body several hours later.
The sheriff’s office said Spence was walking in the road in the area of Youngs Lane carrying a pistol and reportedly firing it randomly on Monday. Deputies spotted Spence at a tree line behind a home. As deputies approached, he ran in the direction of Spring Creek Road. When deputies arrived at the location where Spence was, a fully loaded pistol was found on the ground. The round in the chamber was still live, but the primer had been struck.
Deputies made contact with a 14-year-old girl who said Spence had fired the gun within four feet of her face. She told deputies she was in front of him when he fired it and could see down the muzzle. The teen said Spence said he was waiting until a specific female came out of the house and he wanted to shoot her through the head.
Spence was later seen by the Spring Creek Road property owner begging for water. He ran into the woods again when deputies arrived.
On Tuesday, the property owner saw Spence on the property again, sitting on the edge of one of the ponds. Deputies arrived in the area undetected by Spence and a foot pursuit occurred.
The sheriff’s office said Spence had warrants for aggravated assault and simple assault prior to the incidents. Warrants has been sought for aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment with a firearm in connection with Monday’s incident.
Spence’s body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.
