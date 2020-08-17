CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men were indicted on first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hickman County woman last year, according to a news release.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Mitchell Dean Hinderliter and Christopher Scott Hall were both indicted by the Hickman County Grand Jury earlier this month for first-degree murder of Carolyn Pope. Hinderliter was also indicted on a charge of rape and Hall was indicted for facilitation to rape.

Hinderliter and Hall have been jailed since October 2019 on charges of abuse of a corpse, filing false reports and tampering with evidence.

Pope had last been seen by others at a home on Tidwell Lane in Lyles in the company of Hall. Investigators said in October that they found Pope’s vehicle at Hall’s residence, missing two weeks, the radio and speakers. Her vehicle also had what was suspected to be blood in the back seat.

Through a series of interviews with authorities, the sheriff’s investigators determined that Hinderliter and hall were providing false or misleading information.

Investigators detailed how Hinderligter assisted Hall to dispose of Pope’s body after she died of an apparent overdose.

According to court documents, investigators had been told by others in their search for Pope that she was addicted to heroin. They were told she was unable to inject herself with the drug and would ask others to inject it in here.

On the morning of Oct. 12, 2019, Hinderliter was contacted by Hall, who said Pope may have overdosed on drugs. When Hinderliter arrived at Hall’s residence, he saw her body in the back seat of her car covered with a blanket. It was obvious to him she had died.

During a lengthy interview, investigators continued to ask Hinderligter to take them to Pope’s body. He eventually agreed and led them to an isolated spot off Lyles Lane near Wrigley Road in Lyles. Hinderliter drove her body to an old dirt trail near power lines. He told investigators he had camped there in the past and since it had long been used for illegally dumping household garbage, he chose that location to dump the body. He told investigators he remained in the vehicle as Hall removed the body.

He led investigators to the location of Pope’s body. It was covered in sheets and plastic wrap with tree branches used to hide her.

Pope was reported missing by friends after they had not heard from her. She had last been seen on Oct. 11.

