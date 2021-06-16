CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person injured in a shooting at a home on Highway 100 in Hickman County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday afternoon.
Centerville Police, Hickman County Sheriff’s deputies and the TBI responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Highway 100 on Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement found Lucy Brewer, 53, dead at the home. An adult male was shot and taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
Gary Tidwell, identified as the suspect in the shootings, was found in a wooded area on County Line Road on Wednesday morning and arrested. He was charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond at the Hickman County Jail pending a hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.