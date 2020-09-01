The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing a 17-year-old boy.
Police said Jeremy Williams was last seen at his home at 5:45 a.m. on Monday. The mother told police that Williams had an argument with his brother before leaving the home.
The mother told police Williams was seen "climbing out a window, jumping over a fence and running off into the woods."
The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching several locations in Hickman and Dickson County for Williams.
According to the sheriff’s office, Williams "has run off several times in the past couple months." He has been found by police at the Walmart in Dickson County.
Sheriff’s office said Williams has received money from people and even taken rides from strangers.
Williams is being described as 5’08”, 150 pounds with brownish blond hair and blue eyes. The
The sheriff’s office explained that Williams was last seen wearing a red hoodie jacket with black lines on it, blue jeans and red Puma or Nike shoes.
Anyone with any information about Williams is asked to call police.
