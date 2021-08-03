CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - ON Sunday, the Hickman County Sheriff's Dispatch responded to a shooting in the Bon Aqua area where a husband and wife were discover dead.
According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene and found Charlotte Johnson sitting on the couch with what appeared to be blood on her head and the furniture.
Deputies forced entry in the residence where Mrs. Johnson was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
The husband, Henry Johnson, was also found with a gunshot wound to the head in the living room.
The Sheriff's office said they are continuing to investigate this incident that appears to be a murder/suicide scenario.
