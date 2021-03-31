HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - People inside a Hickman County subdivision are unable to reach their homes after a road they use to get in and out of town was washed away by the rain Tuesday night.
Bill McDonald is Centerville’s new makeshift taxi driver. He helps residents like Zach Walton get from one side of William Lyell Road to the other.
“That’s kind of what’s going on,” McDonald comments. “If I were back there and I was locked out, I would be madder than a wet hen.”
Monday morning, chunks of concrete and trickles of dirt continue to fall after this weekend’s flash floods and Tuesday night’s rain. Now, a giant gap is smack dab in the middle of Walton’s route to town.
“We live all the way down at the end of this road,” Walton points out. “Literally, we had to ride in pouring down rain just to get to our truck. We were fortunate because there was a road still here kind of.”
Since then, that piece of road has washed away. But the new stream of water isn’t a problem for only Walton’s family, there’s a dozen others up the William Lyell hill.
“You figure three to five, six people a house, that’s 100 people,” Walton says. “Neither the county nor the city have taken responsibility.”
And while residents wonder who will fill the gaping gap, McDonald is working to find a makeshift solution.
“We knew when the last piece collapsed this morning, we knew we were up a creek without a paddle,” McDonald comments.
As the road continues to cave in and fall apart, it’s bringing neighbors, like Bill and Zach, closer together.
“You would not believe, how kind they’ve been,” McDonald says.
News4 reached out the Hickman County Highway Department to see who is responsible for fixing the road and when it will get fixed. They said the county attorney is currently looking into this.
