HICKMAN COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Hickman County officials are seeking the help of the community to track down a missing elderly man with dementia.
Robert Spicer was last seen Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. at the McDonalds at 2233 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview, Tennessee wearing a blue jacket and jeans while driving a blue Ford Ranger with Tennessee tag 999-JZS.
His wife describes him as 5'08" weighing 180 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.
If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hickman County Sheriff's Office at 931-729-5146.
