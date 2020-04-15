HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors in Hickman County found a way to make a woman's 38th birthday special, despite orders to stay home.
This year was a big one. "38," Theresa Irlinger declared proudly from the safety of her own porch. "She has always loved her birthday," her mother, Donna Irlinger, explained.
"It's really all about her... We plan all year long on this."
But, times change and so do plans.
"She’s usually out in the community every day, so she doesn’t understand that either," Donna said. "I just asked for cards."
Some timing, you can't plan for. At that same moment, a fire truck pulled came around the corner, blaring its horn.
"This is for your birthday!" Donna exclaimed. Firefighters shouted "Happy Birthday!" as they rolled by.
Donna became emotional. "Just people you don’t even know," she said.
Friends of the family planned a surprise parade for Theresa.
"Theresa has down syndrome, and so she plans her party all year," Gail Autin explained. "I knew how devastating it would be to not be able to have a party, so - I’m gonna tear up."
She paused. "We just wanted to make today special."
The day came with a heartfelt message: We don't have to be near each other to be touched.
"It has just been really a sweet gesture. And right now I think everybody just needs to help one another, and be nice to one another, and I think this is just a really sweet thing to do," Donna said.
