HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Hickman County man is facing multiple charges after he impersonated a police officer.
According to court documents, Matthew James Amick has been charged with criminal impersonation. Documents say Amick impersonated a police officer with the intent to injure others. Amick impersonated a police officer between Sept. and Dec. 2018, claiming he was employed by the Hickman County Sheriff's Department. Amick wore a police-looking badge and carried a pistol.
Amick was also charged with sexual battery and jurors determined Amick knew or had reason to believe his victim did not consent to the sexual contact.
Lastly, Amick was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.