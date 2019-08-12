Matthew James Amick

Matthew James Amick

 Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Hickman County man is facing multiple charges after he impersonated a police officer. 

According to court documents, Matthew James Amick has been charged with criminal impersonation. Documents say Amick impersonated a police officer with the intent to injure others. Amick impersonated a police officer between Sept. and Dec. 2018, claiming he was employed by the Hickman County Sheriff's Department. Amick wore a police-looking badge and carried a pistol.

Amick was also charged with sexual battery and jurors determined Amick knew or had reason to believe his victim did not consent to the sexual contact. 

Lastly, Amick was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

