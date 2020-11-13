HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Being described as someone who would take your own shirt off your back to help someone else is quite a compliment. But the actual act of doing so isn’t all that common.
It was, however, for Dustin Tidwell.
“He just loved people,” said his sister Tiffany Tanner.
Now that Dustin is gone, stories have surfaced about him, both from his visitation and funeral.
Tiffany said one they’ve learned about is when Dustin saw a husband and wife standing in their front yard with their house on fire. “Everything they had was burning to the ground. Their house, their everything, their clothes. He stopped and he literally took the shirt off his back and gave it to her husband and that’s just who he was.”
Even as rowdy and energetic as Dustin is described to be, his mother, Gina Waynick also remembers how giving and selfless he was. She said, “he’d come home from school one time with no shoes on and I’m like hold on where’s your shoes, this boy needed them worse than I did.”
That’s why it wasn’t a surprise for them to learn that following the motorcycle crash on Highway 48 in Hickman County, Dustin was once again selfless, asking the paramedics treat his girlfriend first.
Waynick said, “Of course he’s in bad shape. He said no, no, no, you get over there and take care of Jillian first. And when you get finished taking care of her you come back and check on me.”
The family says they’re “very proud of him” and know the sacrifice shows who he was, but they can’t help be upset that the driver who crossed the lane and hit him didn’t show the same type of concern.
“They jumped out of their car and ran instead of helping. I mean if they would have maybe helped my son would be here today, because he bled to death,” Waynick said.
That’s why Waynick and Tanner are pleading for them to come forward now and take responsibility for the accident. “I hope he finds out who Dustin was,” Tanner said. “That he was amazing and he deserved to live,” added Waynick.
The visitation and funeral for Dustin Tidwell took place on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The family said it was overwhelming how many people showed up to express how much Dustin meant to them, and how many reached out to the funeral home to donate.
“Oh they made some racket on the way to the graveyard, he went out with a bang,” joked Waynick even though she said it was the hardest thing she’s ever done in her entire life.
Waynick continued, “He just told me a week ago, Mom, I’m still young I got plenty of life to live so he wasn’t ready to lose his life.” Tanner added, “He was excited to get on with the rest of it.”
Tennessee Highway Patrol says no one has been arrested at this time and the crash is still under investigation.
