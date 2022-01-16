LEWIS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Residents in Hickman County and Lewis County are currently without power due to Sunday’s snow.
According to a statement from Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative (MELC), about 3000 people in Lewis County are without power. About 200 people in Hickman County are without power.
Other counties covered by MELC have experienced minimal damage. Restoration of power to the areas without may take longer due to the treacherous conditions.
MELC crews plan to work throughout the night to restore power. However, some outages could still last until Monday morning, and tonight’s weather could impact any progress.
Any broadband field issues will be addressed by MELC after power is restored and roads are more accessible.
