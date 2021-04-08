MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - An urgent search is underway for a man police said committed a brutal sexual assault.
We've learned from the Mt. Juliet Police Department they've been in touch with the FBI about the case.
Investigators said the suspect followed a woman from Nashville to her apartment in Mt. Juliet.
Detectives are asking the community for help in identifying the sexual assault suspect.
"Scary. Definitely. Certainly something to be concerned about," Linda Baker, a woman who lives nearby said.
Mt. Juliet Police said footage shows the suspect arriving at the Deja Vu adult club on Church Street in Nashville during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police added he began "behaving suspiciously" while waiting for the woman to leave.
According to police, the suspect then followed the her home to her Mt. Juliet apartment. He was driving a newer-model Maroon Cadillac CT5 with no license plates.
It's an 18 mile drive from the club to the apartment complex.
"It's obvious they don't care about their victims, right, but he is committed to committing crime and robbery. He's a dangerous person," Captain Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department said.
Chandler said the man forced his way into the woman's apartment. He said the man hit the woman in the head with his gun, tied her up, and brutally sexually assaulted her.
Before he ran away, police told News4 he robbed her too.
"It's our fear if he is not apprehended, these crimes will continue because they have so far," Captain Chandler said.
Chandler said the man could be tied to a similar crime out of Atlanta.
He added the man is also a suspect in several jewelry store grab-and-run thefts in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.
"It takes a lot to get through something like this. It's not easy," Lorraine McGuire with the Sexual Assault Center said.
The Sexual Assault Center is a resource for survivors.
"I do not believe that there's anything she really could've done to prevent it. It's not her fault," McGuire said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550 or you can call anonymously at 615-754-8477.
There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.
