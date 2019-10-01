NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s an event that could have easily ended in tragedy. On August 22, Tammy Farris, an employee at The Loveless Cafe, said she was heading to work along McCrory lane in Davidson County when she saw a tractor trailer in front of her do something unusual.
"As I ascended the hill, I noticed there was a truck, pulling his rig into the oncoming traffic and stopped it right in the middle of McCrory Lane,” said Farris.
The truck was owned by North Carolina based Old Dominion Freight Line. Driver Harold Hyde was behind the wheel.
"As I was coming, I seen cars swerving to the left like there was an object in the road. I'm getting ready to do the same thing,” said Hyde.
That’s when the veteran trucker noticed the object in the road was a young boy. As traffic continued to zip past the child, Hyde realized there was only one thing he could do.
He told News 4 that he immediately pulled his big rig across both lanes of traffic, turned on the hazard lights, and jumped out.
"So I just stopped in the middle of the road, went and got the child and tried to figure out... 'hey, where do you live?' He didn't have any shoes on, a tee-shirt and underwear. 'Hey little man, where do you live?' I'm trying to get him back to his home,” said Hyde.
It happened on the 8000 block of McCrory lane. A 4-year-old boy with autism managed to unlock the front door of his home and wandered onto the road. He apparently had no concept of the danger.
"I'd already put my car in park, put the flashers on. My seat belt is off. My door is open and now I'm running to his location,” said Tammy Farris. Being female I said, 'Give him to me. Maybe he'll be more comfortable with me.' And when he did, he laid his head on my shoulder and wrapped his arms and legs around me."
Farris took the boy to Loveless Cafe, where she called 911 and also notified her boss, Alex Jeffreys. Police were able to return the boy to his home a short time later after Tammy showed them where the child was rescued.
Jeffreys was so moved by what happened he wrote an email to Harold’s company that Tammy helped craft. It didn’t take long for Old Dominion Freight Line to respond.
"They emailed me back and said we're going to post this. This is really special to us. And that's kind of what I was hoping for. Somebody should know at this company what he had done. He basically barricaded the street from what I've heard and saved this child," said Jeffreys.
Farris said it’s something she’ll never forget, because all of the pieces seemed to fall right in place "He's a hero. He stopped his truck. He made sure nobody could hit the kid. If the kid had of ran, he had the road blocked. Nobody could do anything,” said Farris.
News4 went to the child’s home to talk to the parents. The boy's family did not want to do an on camera interview. But, They did thank Harold and Tammy in person.
The boy's dad told us that his son managed to move a piece of furniture, climb up, and open a 6 foot high lock on their front door. They say they didn’t notice he was gone until after he had already reached the road. The parents say they've now upgraded their door locks and security system so the same thing can't happen again.
They added they’re extremely grateful that Harold and Tammy were in the right place at the right time to help their son.
As it turns out, this isn’t the first time Harold Hyde has helped a stranger in trouble. Last month, on September 24, he was driving his truck downtown when he saw an overturned SUV near The Music City Center. Hyde rushed to help free a pregnant woman from the car before first responders could arrive. Hyde told News4 that he’s just thankful for the chance to do something positive for someone else.
