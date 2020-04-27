FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – A clinical trial is underway to study how the drug hydroxychloroquine, which has been used to treat and prevent malaria, might help in the fight against COVID-19.
The patients testing the drugs are all healthcare workers.
40 hospitals around the country are participating in the HERO study which stands for Healthcare Worker Exposure Response and Outcomes. Two hospitals in middle Tennessee involved, Vanderbilt Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Williamson Medical starting Monday under the direction of Dr. Aaron Milstone. “The purpose of this trial is to give a low amount of Plaquenil or hydroxychloroquine to healthcare workers to see if that low dose will protect them from getting COVID-19. So this about 50 percent less than the amount of drug we use when we treat somebody who actively has COVID-19.”
Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and everyone in between in the healthcare field can participate. They’re first being swabbed for the virus, having blood drawn to check for antibodies, and then given the pill or placebo. After 30 days they’ll go back for another test.
Dr. Milstone says with no vaccine or other proven treatments, this trial is important and an esteemed privilege to be a part of. “We now know that almost 10,000 health care workers have become infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic broke here in the united states. We have got to find a way to protect our healthcare workers so that they can stay healthy and take care of sick patients.”
One person in the trial is Williamson Medical Center ER pharmacist Jon Pouliot. He says he wants to help to contribute in answering what we can use to protect ourselves.
“We know that we have masks and PPE and most facilities in the Tennessee area that have been able to supply that but this medication could potentially help with us preventing getting the virus in the first place and so I’ve always just been interested in science and try to answer unanswerable questions, and so that’s kind of the impetus for us, for me being involved in the study today,” says Pouliot.
The hope is to study 15,000 healthcare workers over the course of the trial and then be able to better determine if hydroxychloroquine helps prevent the virus. The US federal stockpile is providing the drug and none of the participants are being paid for their help in the study.
So far 280 people have signed up to help at Williamson Medical Center and 20 are signed up at Vanderbilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.