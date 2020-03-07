Terry Bulger talks with residents of Hermitage who were in the brunt of the tornadoes.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hermitage was one of the areas hit the hardest by devastating tornadoes.

Charlie Green felt the 160 mph wind smashing everything around her. The wind even injured her, but she’s luckily alive.

"It's a miracle; I'd say that for sure," she said. 

Green and her friend took shelter in a bathroom and laid in a bathtub that went flying through the air. Miraculously, they survived with only minor injuries. 

Just released from the hospital, Green is happy even if she's on crutches. 

 

