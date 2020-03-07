NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hermitage was one of the areas hit the hardest by devastating tornadoes.
Charlie Green felt the 160 mph wind smashing everything around her. The wind even injured her, but she’s luckily alive.
"It's a miracle; I'd say that for sure," she said.
Green and her friend took shelter in a bathroom and laid in a bathtub that went flying through the air. Miraculously, they survived with only minor injuries.
Just released from the hospital, Green is happy even if she's on crutches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.