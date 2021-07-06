HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) – A Hermitage woman is cleaning up after she says someone blew up her mailbox with fireworks. It happened on Augusta Drive over the weekend.
The loud boom startled Mary Williamson and her husband. They were getting ready for bed after coming home from traveling. "We looked out the window and we saw smoke, but we thought it was the transformer,” Williamson said.
It turns out it was not the transformer from the light post in their Hermitage neighborhood. “We woke up Sunday morning at like 6:30, looked out of the window, and our mailbox is all across the street scattered,” Williamson said.
Williamson believes someone used fireworks. She had to replace her mailbox and it cost her $30. She and her husband just moved into the house in December and never had any problems until now.
“It’s a little concerning because you just don't know if somebody did it deliberately to us or if it was just we're going to pick a random mailbox,” Williamson said.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says mailboxes are protected by federal law. If you're convicted of destruction of federal property, it could mean up to three years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.
For Williamson, she says it's important to report things like this when they happen. “So, that the police can step up their patrol in the area and also to make sure we're all keeping an eye on what's going on in our neighborhood,” Williamson said.
If your mailbox gets damaged or destroyed, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service says to contact your postmaster or file a report online at USPIS.gov.
