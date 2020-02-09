NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of Shawnton Clay said goodbye during a candlelight memorial on Sunday, two weeks after her death in her Hermitage apartment.
Her family tells News 4 they wanted to remember the light she brought and hopes her story can help others find their way out of a domestic violence situation.
Clay was found by family members, killed in her apartment on January 25. Her husband of only four months, Ronald Dickens, was no where to be found.
After a search, police arrested Dickens in Florida and charged him with Clay's death.
"I'm going to miss her every day of my life," said Clay's uncle Terry Hudson. "She was an angel on earth walking."
Hudson says he wants Clay's memory to live on.
"The relief that he's caught the guy who did this. But it'll never be the same," said Hudson.
"Our last messages was putting a trip together," said Ashley Thompson, Clay's best friend.
Dozens of friends and family gathered in Centennial Park in Nashville on Sunday for Clay's candlelight memorial.
The family released lanterns for Shawnton with messages of hope.
"Shawn touched a lot of lives. We all loved Shawn," said Thompson.
Advocates for domestic violence victims were also at the memorial service to provide comfort and awareness to help those who may be in a situation.
"So just like the victims need support so does the families. They need support to know how to help that person get out," said Roneisha Simpson with the Legal Aid Society.
Family members say they knew Clay was attempting to end the marriage with Dickens.
"Breaking that power and control is one of the scariest time of a victim," said Simpson.
"I want her to live on. I don't want her to die in vain," said Hudson.
Now Clay's family says her positivity will live on through her family.
"This is her God-baby she was in the room she made a point she wan't missing delivery," said Thompson.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-334-4628 or find resources through the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee at LAS.org
