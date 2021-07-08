NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Hermitage woman is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services after filing false statements to the state to obtain health care benefits.
Quantina D. McAfee, 46, of Hermitage, was charged with TennCare fraud, a class D felony, and theft of services more than $10,000 but less than $60,000, a class C felony.
It is alleged that McAfee under reported her income and as a result was paid about $29,537.71 in TennCare benefits.
“The TennCare program is established to help those truly in need based on strict income guidelines,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We appreciate the strong relationships that have been forged with local law enforcement, that have helped thwart people from committing these crimes and protecting the State of Tennessee resources.”
This case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Glenn R. Funk.
