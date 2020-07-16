HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A restaurant in Hermitage had to shut down for nearly three months as they tried to navigate the rules around COVID-19.
Back in April, the owners of Nadeen's Hermitage Haven posted on its Facebook page announcing the unfortunate news:
We are closing temporarily. We wanted to thank everyone for their support throughout this pandemic. It is not an easy decision. We really wanted to stress that the love and support we have felt from the community will not be forgotten and will push in the future to be the best restaurant we can be for you.
Regards,
Nadeen and John
Finally reopening last week, the popular restaurant has never been busier!
Big Joe on the Go made his way to Hermitage and spoke with the owner John about how online food orders have been non-stop since reopening the kitchen.
Click here to see Nadeen's Hermitage Haven's online ordering menu.
