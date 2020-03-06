NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A resident of Meridian at Hermitage received a text just before 1pm Friday, not only to say her building was condemned but that she needed to gather her belongs and leave in 20 minutes.
Patti Courts and her husband Ron shared those texts with News 4.
Previous messages stated that Metro Nashville Codes was on-site determine which apartments need to be immediately condemned.
Less than 45 minutes later the Courts got another message saying, “Ladies and Gentlemen, The City of Nashville has officially condemned your building. There are notices on your door, we have been given a time frame of 20 minutes to remove any essential belongings. Please please contact the Metro Nashville Codes Dept with any questions.”
The Courts rushed over to start moving.
“Without water and electricity that’s understandable that it’s inhabitable but for the things that are not destroyed and belong to you, you want them back,” says Patti Court.
At this point, it’s still unclear when the complex will be completely closed off.
Residents knew by at least Wednesday that their leases had ended and they’d need to find a new place to live.
