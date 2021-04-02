NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hermitage resident out walking their dog on Wednesday helped Metro Police arrest a man now charged with burglary and sexual assault.
Police say the neighbor saw 31-year-old Gregory Finn Jr. knocking on random doors at the Cherry Creek Apartments on Crystal Spring Lane and called police after seeing him peer into sliding glass patio doors.
The neighbor told police Finn appeared to be watching a woman through her apartment window before he moved from the area.
When officers arrived, the woman said Finn had broken into her apartment, fondled her and asked for money.
Police located Finn and arrested him.
Finn faces aggravated burglary and sexual battery charges.
