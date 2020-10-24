NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The mother and stepbrother of a 14-year-old boy with autism have been charged with murder after the boy was found dead at their home in Hermitage on Friday.
Metro Police say 52-year-old Rebacca Greenwood called 911 saying that her son, 14-year-old Sayeed Nelson, appeared to be dead.
Her and the boy's step brother, 33-year-old David Matheny, told officers that Nelson fell in the shower and hit his head on Thursday night.
They continued that Matheny helped him get to his feet and assisted him into bed. The pair then allegedly checked on Nelson several times before going to a local bar.
Greenwood and Matheny told police they bought cleaning products in the morning and returned home to the boy unresponsive in his room.
Nelson's injuries were inconsistent with a fall and when taken to the police department for an interview, Greenwood admitted to seeing Matheny punch and kick the boy in the head.
Police say she told Matheny to stop beating his brother and she walked away without knowing if he stopped. Matheny told officers he had an altercation with his brother, but denied seriously injuring him.
Officers believe the pair bought supplies and cleaned the house to destroy evidence of the Nelson's death.
Greenwood and Matheny are charged with criminal homicide, aggravated child abuse, and evidence tampering.
