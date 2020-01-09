A Hermitage mother is grieving after her son was shot in the cab of his truck near Memphis.

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A Hermitage mother is grieving the loss of her son.

30-year-old Dajuantae Stuart was found dead inside the cab of a truck along I-269 in Shelby County Wednesday morning.

Person of interest in shooting death of Hermitage truck driver surrenders to police

Dajuante’s mother said he had been driving trucks for four years and loved it.

“He’s always loved to drive ever since he was old enough to see over the steering wheel," said Connie Stuart-Knight.

She said the two were extremely close. 

Stuart-Knight said she knew something was wrong when she had not heard from him.

"We had a routine. He would call me when he was done driving and he would call me when he was starting his day. Neither of those things happened," Stuart-Knight.

She said she called his company to see if they knew where he was

"Shortly after that is when I got the call from a chaplain saying she would be coming to my house. I kind of figured it wasn’t going to be a good visit.  They had found him in his truck deceased. I know I’m going to miss him and I love him. I always will. I know God had something better in store for him," Stuart-Knight.

27-year-old James Huddleston has been charged with first degree murder of Stuart.

Investigators have not yet released a possible motive.

 

