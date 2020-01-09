HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A Hermitage mother is grieving the loss of her son.
30-year-old Dajuantae Stuart was found dead inside the cab of a truck along I-269 in Shelby County Wednesday morning.
Dajuante’s mother said he had been driving trucks for four years and loved it.
“He’s always loved to drive ever since he was old enough to see over the steering wheel," said Connie Stuart-Knight.
She said the two were extremely close.
Stuart-Knight said she knew something was wrong when she had not heard from him.
"We had a routine. He would call me when he was done driving and he would call me when he was starting his day. Neither of those things happened," Stuart-Knight.
She said she called his company to see if they knew where he was
"Shortly after that is when I got the call from a chaplain saying she would be coming to my house. I kind of figured it wasn’t going to be a good visit. They had found him in his truck deceased. I know I’m going to miss him and I love him. I always will. I know God had something better in store for him," Stuart-Knight.
27-year-old James Huddleston has been charged with first degree murder of Stuart.
Investigators have not yet released a possible motive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.