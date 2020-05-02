Ronald Dickens Jr..jpg
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has now been jailed in connection with the murder of his wife inside their Hermitage apartment on January 25. 

Police say 42-year-old Ronald Dickens, Jr. is in jail in Nashville in lieu of a $3 million bond. He is accused of killing his wife, Shana Sims, inside their Hermitage apartment on Andrew Jackson way. 

Dickens was apprehended in Pinellas County, FL, on February 5. He was returned to Nashville Friday night. 

