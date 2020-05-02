NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has now been jailed in connection with the murder of his wife inside their Hermitage apartment on January 25.
Police say 42-year-old Ronald Dickens, Jr. is in jail in Nashville in lieu of a $3 million bond. He is accused of killing his wife, Shana Sims, inside their Hermitage apartment on Andrew Jackson way.
Ronald Dickens Jr., 42, is now jailed in Nashville in lieu of $3 million bond in connection with the 1/25 murder of his wife, Shawnton Clay, 30, inside their Hermitage apartment. Dickens was apprehended in Pinellas County, FL on 2/5. He was returned to Nashville Fri night. pic.twitter.com/Gz1t0sGOh7— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 2, 2020
Dickens was apprehended in Pinellas County, FL, on February 5. He was returned to Nashville Friday night.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.