NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Hermitage Hotel has presented meaningful memories to its visitors for more than 100 years. The hotel hopes its time capsule being placed inside its walls next week will safeguard the decades of memorable moments.

Since 1910 visitors have come to Nashville and stayed for a night or two at the Historic Hermitage Hotel. The building is a jewel of the city's past, making it a great place for visitors to come and learn about Music City legacy.

Luxury and style have always defined the hotel, drawing guests like Babe Ruth, Alvin York, and John F. Kennedy. Today, the hotel could cost you hundreds a night. But in time past, dinner and a room were paid for in nickels and dimes.

"A steak would've cost 89 cents, and a night's stay was 2 dollars a night," said Managing Director Dee Patel.

Unlike the cost for dinner and a roof over your head, Patel knows the memories of the hotel's guests are priceless.

Next week, the hotel is placing a commemorative time capsule within its walls.

The capsule will hold several meaningful items that represent the hotel and the city of Nashville. A Centennial poster, Centennial flag, and a Centennial ad that ran in Nashville Magazine last year are some of the items going into the capsule along with many historical images.

"We often say what if the walls could talk," said Patel. At the Hermitage Hotel, the walls don't speak, but they do contain stories and moments in time that will last longer than any of us.