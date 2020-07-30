Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics

FILE photo of tornado damage at the Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics center in Hermitage. 

 Courtesy Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics Facebook page.

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Back in March, a very popular gymnastics center in Hermitage was destroyed by the tornado that came through our area. 

But one thing the tornado could not take was the spirit of the center and after nearly 5 months, they are set to reopen. 

Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics is the home to numerous State, Regional & National gymnasts and Championship teams since 2005. Its 20,000 square foot facility offers tumbling and cheer, camps, and all levels of gymnastics. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is headed that way to talk about the center's journey since March and (hopefully) will learn some new tumbling skills. 

Click here for the Magnitute 10.0 Gymnastics website.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.