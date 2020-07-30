HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Back in March, a very popular gymnastics center in Hermitage was destroyed by the tornado that came through our area.
But one thing the tornado could not take was the spirit of the center and after nearly 5 months, they are set to reopen.
Magnitude 10.0 Gymnastics is the home to numerous State, Regional & National gymnasts and Championship teams since 2005. Its 20,000 square foot facility offers tumbling and cheer, camps, and all levels of gymnastics.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is headed that way to talk about the center's journey since March and (hopefully) will learn some new tumbling skills.
