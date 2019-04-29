HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A Hermitage gun store has been broken into again, this is the same shop that was targeted in a break-in two weeks ago on April 17.
Huck Defense is located at 4706 Old Hickory Blvd. The call came in around 4:54 a.m.
Video obtained by News4 from the previous incident shows suspects used a hammer to get inside the store, using a hammer to break a display case. The suspects grabbed several guns and were in and out in about 30 seconds.
The owner of the gun shop is on the way to the scene to speak to investigators and to see if anything was stolen. Details about the suspects and this most recent robbery are still developing.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
