HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV)- Police say two men robbed a Chili's on Old Hickory Boulevard last night.
Authorities say, two customers left the 5005 Old Hickory Blvd. Chili's through the side door after paying their bill.
Only a few minutes later, two robbers entered the restaurant with a long gun.
According to police, the suspects are two black men who took money from the business along with an employee's cell phone.
The suspects then ran out the back door.
This investigation is still ongoing.
