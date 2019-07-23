NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A part of Hermitage Avenue was closed early Monday due to downed utility lines after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
The driver of the vehicle told police she crashed because she was trying to avoid someone walking in the street.
Authorities blocked off Hermitage Avenue between Fesslers Lane and Fairfield Avenue as NES crews made repairs. The road was cleared and reopened around 4:50 a.m.
According to the NES Outage map, only about one customer was briefly affected.
