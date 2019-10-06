NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter bring their hammers and hard hats to the Nashville area for the coming week.

The Carters will work alongside hundreds of local resident volunteers to build 21 new homes and help 20 families purchase homes with a no interest  mortgage. There will be 58 families served through Carter Work Project funding from local and national donors.

Joining former President and Mrs. Carter, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who you likely have seen participating in Carter Work Projects over the last 10 years, will join in on the Nashville project.

Since 1984, the Carter Work Project has championed the drive for more affordable housing around the country, through an annual home building blitz coordinated with area Habitat for Humanity organizations.

Since their first Project, more than 100,000 volunteers have worked with the Carters in 14 countries, all together with the goal of improving access to affordable housing.

Metro Nashville and Davidson County have seen sharp declines in affordable housing inventory, having lost more than 20% of affordable housing in the last 19 years.

Within the next six years, it is projected that Nashville will need an additional 31,000 affordable housing units. 

Since it was established in 1985, Habitat of Greater Nashville has built or recycled nearly 1200 homes, 865 locally, and served more than 3,050 family members including 1,961 children.

The 2019 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville has received donations nearing $7,000,000, including $1M each from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the Metro Nashville Mayor's Office Barnes Housing Trust Fund.

News4 WSMV will be immersed in the Project all week, with a dedicated team covering the Carter Work Project progress, volunteers, and events surrounding this great community project.

President Jimmy Carter's Habitat for Humanity work through the years

Former US President Jimmy Carter has been building homes with Habitat for Humanity for decades. He is set to help with a building project in Nashville in October.

1 of 25

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.