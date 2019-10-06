The Carters will work alongside hundreds of local resident volunteers to build 21 new homes and help 20 families purchase homes with a no interest mortgage. There will be 58 families served through Carter Work Project funding from local and national donors.
Joining former President and Mrs. Carter, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who you likely have seen participating in Carter Work Projects over the last 10 years, will join in on the Nashville project.
Since 1984, the Carter Work Project has championed the drive for more affordable housing around the country, through an annual home building blitz coordinated with area Habitat for Humanity organizations.
Since their first Project, more than 100,000 volunteers have worked with the Carters in 14 countries, all together with the goal of improving access to affordable housing.
The 2019 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville has received donations nearing $7,000,000, including $1M each from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the Metro Nashville Mayor's Office Barnes Housing Trust Fund.
News4 WSMV will be immersed in the Project all week, with a dedicated team covering the Carter Work Project progress, volunteers, and events surrounding this great community project.
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12, 2000: (FILE PHOTO) Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter walks outside of a Habitat for Humanity home September 12, 2000 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Carter was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize October 11, 2002 for his efforts to promote human rights and peace mediation efforts, with the Norwegian Nobel Committee adding that his "decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development." Carter was noted for the 1978 Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
392918 04: Former President Jimmy Carter works August 6, 2001 at a construction site sponsored by the Jimmy Carter Work Project 2001 in Asan, about 60 miles south of Seoul, South Korea. The mission of Habitat for Humanity''s Jimmy Carter Work Project 2001 is to build 136 homes for the poor by local and international volunteers in six sites; Asan, Gunsan, Gyeongsan, Jinju, Paju and Taeback. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)
LAGRANGE, GA - JUNE 10: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalyn attach siding to the front of a Habitat for Humanity home being built June 10, 2003 in LaGrange, Georgia. More than 90 homes are being built in LaGrange; Valdosta, Georgia; and Anniston, Alabama by volunteers as part of Habitat for Humanity International's Jimmy Carter Work Project 2003. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)
LAGRANGE, GA - JUNE 10: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter signs a quilt for new home owner Jeffrey Hearn at Hearn's Habitat for Humanity home being built June 10, 2003 in LaGrange, Georgia. More than 90 homes are being built in LaGrange; Valdosta, Georgia; and Anniston, Alabama by volunteers as part of Habitat for Humanity International's Jimmy Carter Work Project 2003. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)
VIOLET, LA - MAY 21: Former President Jimmy Carter works on the 1,000th home to be built by Habitat for Humanity on the Gulf Coast May 21, 2007 in Violet, Louisiana. Carter made waves May 19 when he said that the Bush administration "has been the worst in history", in an interview published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
VIOLET, LA - MAY 21: Rosalynn Carter (2R) and her husband former President Jimmy Carter (R) help to raise the wall on the 1,000th home to be built by Habitat for Humanity on the Gulf Coast May 21, 2007 in Violet, Louisiana. Carter made waves May 19 when he said that the Bush administration "has been the worst in history", in an interview published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
QIONGLAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 19: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter attends a Habitat for Humanity work project in Qionglai in southwest China's Sichuan province Thursday November 19, 2009. (Photo by Feature China / Barcroft Media / Getty Images)
CHENGDU, CHINA - NOVEMBER 19: (CHINA OUT) The 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter visits the quake-hit area during the charity event of 'Habitat for Humanity China' on November 19, 2009 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images)
Former US president Jimmy Carter (5th L) and his wife Rosalynn Carter (4th L) take part in a Habitat for Humanity project October 4, 2010 in the Ivy City neighbourhood of Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Former US president Jimmy Carter helps erect a frame during a Habitat for Humanity project October 4, 2010 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 04: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (R) participates in building a home during the kick off of an all-week construction project to mark the World Habitat Day and the annual Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project October 4, 2010 in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, DC. Carter was recently released from an Ohio hospital after being treated for a viral infection. Under the project a total of 86 homes will be built, rehabilitated or repaired in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore and Annapolis, Maryland; Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnsota; and Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 04: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (R) and former first lady Roslynn Carter (L) attend the kick-off of an all-week construction project to mark the World Habitat Day and the annual Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project October 4, 2010 in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, DC. Carter was recently released from an Ohio hospital after being treated for a viral infection. Under the project a total of 86 homes will be built, rehabilitated or repaired in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore and Annapolis, Maryland; Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota; and Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 04: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaks during the kick-off of an all-week construction project to mark the World Habitat Day and the annual Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project October 4, 2010 in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, DC. Carter was recently released from an Ohio hospital after being treated for a viral infection. Under the project a total of 86 homes will be built, rehabilitated or repaired in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore and Annapolis, Maryland; Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota; and Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
About 300 volunteers, including former President Jimmy Carter, and wife, Rosalynn, worked on houses in Baltimore, Maryland and Annapolis on Tuesday, October 5, 2010, as part of a weeklong nationwide project with Habitat for Humanity. (Photo by Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter during Habitat for Humanity - 2005 Jimmy Carter Work Project - Day 3 at Detroit Area in Detroit, Michigan, United States. (Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage)
Former President Jimmy Carter during Habitat for Humanity - 2005 Jimmy Carter Work Project - Day 1 at Benton Harbor in Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage)
Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter during Habitat for Humanity - 2005 Jimmy Carter Work Project - Day 5 at Janette St. & Tecumseh St. West in Windsor, Canada. (Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage)
Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter during Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter Building Houses for Habitat for Humanity - June 23, 1995 at Watts, Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Jimmy Carter during Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter Building Houses for Habitat for Humanity - June 23, 1995 at Watts, Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Jimmy Carter during Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter Building Houses for Habitat for Humanity - June 23, 1995 at Watts, Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter during Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter Building Houses for Habitat for Humanity - June 23, 1995 at Watts, Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Former US president Jimmy Carter helps build a house as he visits the construction site of houses being built by Carter's Habitat for Humanity foundation for victims of the January 2010 earthquake in Leogane, 33km south of Port-au-Prince, on November 26, 2012. AFP PHOTO Thony BELIZAIRE (Photo credit should read THONY BELIZAIRE/AFP/Getty Images)
Former US president Jimmy Carter (R) and his wife Rosalynn Carter chat ahead of a press conference to launch World Habitat Day and the annual Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project in the District of Columbia October 4, 2010 in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
President Jimmy Carter's Habitat for Humanity work through the years
Former US President Jimmy Carter has been building homes with Habitat for Humanity for decades. He is set to help with a building project in Nashville in October.
