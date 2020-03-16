NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Thousands of people are now working from home. Many don’t realize just how dangerous that can be it comes to cyber security.
Cyber security expert Bruce McCully was supposed to be meeting with clients in Michigan, but like so many things, that was canceled. So instead, he took time to talk to News4 about cyber security.
“You don’t have the same safeguards when it comes down to it people are more at risk when working at home,” said McCully.
McCullough said people are more likely to break corporate policies like accessing their personal email or social media on company devices. They may connect using public or shared Wi-Fi.
Perhaps the biggest concern is Phishing emails.
“Because when people see a message, “I gave an update,” or “I have a change on how we’re doing things,” they just click and enable things that might allow a hacker to infiltrate their computer or network,” said McCully.
Hackers could get things like passwords, Social Security numbers, even tax information. So experts say think before you click.
“Make sure you take your time. Hover over links, think about whether it’s a good idea to open that document, if you’re expecting it, be careful with Word documents etc. Normal ones, all the normal phishing rules apply,” said McCully.
If you’re working from home, make sure your laptop is encrypted. Make sure you connect to a secured Wi-Fi.
Your personal and work devices should be separate, too.
Finally, familiarize yourself with your company cyber security policies.
Expert says businesses should consider waiting a few days before having employees work from home. That way, they have time to test their systems and make sure they’re secure.
