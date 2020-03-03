NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — As thousands of people across the country are beginning to line up to vote on Super Tuesday, Nashville and the surrounding counties are still processing the aftermath of a devastating tornado that killed at least seven people in the Middle Tennessee area.
In Nashville, the East Nashville and Germantown neighborhoods were hit particularly hard; scores of businesses and apartment complexes suffered severe damage in the storm.
Some polling locations were damaged in the storm. However, Super Tuesday is scheduled to go on in Nashville. There are, however, some changes.
For starters, polling will begin one hour later than usual. Polls will be open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.
Here are important location changes provided to media by the Election Commission:
Any voter who's normal voting location was affected by the tornado can vote at either of the two Election Commission office locations today:
- 1417 Murfreesboro Pike
- 800 Second Avenue South, 4th Floor
Haynes Middle School voters will vote at Whites Creek Fire Station 25.
Looby Community Center voters will vote at Northwest YMCA.
Lead Brick Church Middle School voters will vote at Bellshire Elementary School.
Voters impacted by the tornado that normally vote at the following locations may vote at Pearl Cohn High School:
- Hadley Park Community Center
- Robert Churchwell Elementary
- Centennial Park Art Center
- Fifteenth Ave Baptist
- Union Hall 737
- Watkins Community Center
Voters impacted by the tornado that normally vote at the following locations may vote at Donelson Presbyterian:
- Hermitage Presbyterian
- Dupont Tyler School
- Hermitage Hills Baptist Church
- Hermitage Community Center
- TN School for the Blind
- Two Rivers Middle School
- Donelson Heights
Voters impacted by the tornado who normally vote at the following locations may vote at Cleveland Community Center:
- Ross Elementary
- East Community Center
- Shelby Community Center
- Martha O’Brian
- Cora Howe School
Polls will also open one hour late in Wilson County, per Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett:
Working with election officials around the state to ensure polls in affected counties are open for the required 10 hours today. Due to street closures, power outages as well as public safety concerns Davidson and Wilson Counties are going to open at 8AM. They will close at 7PM— Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) March 3, 2020
