NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley sent a memorandum to the Traffic and Parking commission on Wednesday, detailing a plan that would privatize Nashville's city-owned parking lots.
Here's how it breaks down:
- There would be 2,000 metered spaces added over the course of four years.
- Rates would increase $0.25 per hour.
- Parking fines (like expired time) would increase from $11 to $25.
- Hours would be extended until 10 p.m. and include Sundays.
- Pay-by-phone apps and way-finding technology would be implemented.
- Free parking for clean energy vehicles would be eliminated.
- A private company would have the authority over all things parking-related
- This would affect Public Works and Circuit Court Clerk's office employees, who would be reassigned.
News4 reached out to the Mayor's office for comment, but they declined our request.
